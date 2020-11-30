Shenault caught three of four targets for 31 yards and had one carry for six yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Browns.

The 22-year-old played 91 percent of the offensive snaps in his return from a two-game absence, but he wasn't a significant factor in the passing game despite DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) being inactive. Shenault caught 12 passes for 165 yards across Weeks 4 and 5, but he has only 21 receptions for 189 yards in his seven other games this season. The rookie second-round pick appears fully recovered from the hamstring injury, but his current role in the offense doesn't offer much fantasy value.