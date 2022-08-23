Shenault (hamstring) caught his only target for six yards and returned two punts for five yards during Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers.

The 23-year-old sat out the previous preseason contest due to a hamstring injury. He played only 10 offensive snaps in his return to action Saturday and hasn't made much noise so far in training camp, per John Shipley of SI.com. Shenault also muffed a punt -- which he recovered -- but the muff itself could loom large as he attempts to carve out a role as a depth wideout. The best-case scenario for the third-year pro is likely the No. 4 spot on the wide receiver depth chart if Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones and Zay Jones stay healthy, but Shenault could also fall behind Laquon Treadwell or undrafted rookie Tim Jones, who caught five passes for 70 yards Saturday.