Shenault (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Shenault practiced on a limited basis before sitting out last week's loss to the Packers, so it's concerning to see his practice participation sliding in the wrong direction. The Jaguars have no reason to rush the rookie second-round pick back, so Shenault will likely have to raise his practice participation in the coming days to have a chance to play Sunday against the Steelers.
