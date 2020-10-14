Shenault (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice.
Shenault was limited in practice last week, but he managed to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Texans and play a career-high 69 percent of offensive snaps, so the Jaguars may simply be allowing the rookie second-round pick to rest his hamstring Wednesday. He'll have two more chances to practice prior to Jacksonville's Week 6 game against the Lions.
