Shenault (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice.

Shenault was limited in practice last week, but he managed to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Texans and play a career-high 69 percent of offensive snaps, so the Jaguars may simply be allowing the rookie second-round pick to rest his hamstring Wednesday. He'll have two more chances to practice prior to Jacksonville's Week 6 game against the Lions.

