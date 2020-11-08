Shenault (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Shenault suffered the injury during the first quarter while catching a pass for minus-1 yard. It was the 22-year-old's only target of the game. Keelan Cole and Chris Conley should continue to see increased reps behind top receiver DJ Chark for Jacksonville.

