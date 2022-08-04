Shenault won't play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Participants in this exhibition rarely play regulars on either offense or defense, so this comes as no surprise. Shenault will be joined by Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew on the sideline, leaving Laquon Treadwell, Tim Jones, Jeff Cotton, Kevin Austin and Marvin Hall, among others, available to Jacksonville at wide receiver.