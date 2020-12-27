Shenault secured five of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The rookie was the team leader in catches on the afternoon and recorded his second touchdown of the last four games with an impressive 34-yard scoring grab late in the fourth quarter. While the points came in garbage time, they certainly helped to round out Shenault's fantasy line nicely and also served as the longest play of the day through the air for either squad. Shenault now has at least five receptions in three straight games, but he hasn't topped 50 yards since Week 5. He'll look to put an end to that dubious streak in the Week 17 against the Colts.