Shenault is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The 22-year-old caught his lone target for negative-one yard before exiting during the first quarter Sunday. Chris Conley figures to see more snaps behind DJ Chark and Keelan Cole while Shenault is sidelined.
