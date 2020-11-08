Shenault is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 22-year-old caught his lone target for negative-one yard before exiting during the first quarter Sunday. Chris Conley figures to see more snaps behind DJ Chark and Keelan Cole while Shenault is sidelined.

