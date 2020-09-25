Shenault secured five of six targets for 33 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday.

The versatile rookie mainly stuck to receiver duties in the lopsided loss, a departure from Week 2 in particular, when he logged five rushes. However, his work through the air ticked up, as the six targets Shenault logged Thursday were his most yet through three games. The Colorado product figures to be progressively involved in multiple facets as the season unfolds, with the 10-day time span until a Week 4 road matchup against the Bengals potentially affording offensive coordinator Jay Gruden extra time to devise some specialty plays for the second-round pick.