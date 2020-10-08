Shenault (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Shenault has put together two straight limited practice sessions since picking up a hamstring injury Week 4. It's encouraging to see that the rookie second-round pick has been able to consistently see the practice field in some capacity, and coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week that he "has a chance" to face the Texans on Sunday.

