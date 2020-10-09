Shenault (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie second-round pick worked as a limited practiced participant Wednesday through Friday after suffering the hamstring injury Week 4. Shenault seems likely to be available Sunday if he can avoid a setback, otherwise Keelan Cole and Chris Conley could take on increased roles in Houston.
