Shenault (thumb) s clear of an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The rookie second-round pick was limited by the thumb injury at practice this week, but he's good to go for this weekend's divisional matchup. Shenault caught his first touchdown since the season opener last week against the Vikings, but he still only had a modest role in the offense with three catches for 38 yards and two rushes for 30 yards.
More News
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Logs limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Scores first TD since Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Minor impact Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Clear for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Back at practice Wednesday•