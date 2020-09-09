Shenault (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Shenault dealt with minor injuries during training camp, but he'll officially begin his rookie season at full health. The rookie second-round pick should face immediate opportunity for snaps, as behind top wideout DJ Chark, the Jaguars have no clearly established No. 2 option. Shenault stands to begin the 2020 campaign competing with the likes of Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook for work behind Chark, and he could even have a chance to take some snaps out of the backfield following the departure of Leonard Fournette.