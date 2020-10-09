Shenault (hamstring) is clear of the injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie second-round pick worked as a limited practiced participant Wednesday through Friday after suffering the hamstring injury Week 4. Shenault was able to avoid any setbacks at practice and is should play his usual role for the Jaguars on Sunday.
