Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Scooped by Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Shenault in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Jacksonville adds a versatile piece to its receiving corps with the addition of Shenault out of Colorado. Shenault is an interesting case -- he has had some injury concerns over the course of his career but is dominant when healthy. His best stats came as a sophomore in 2018, when he caught 86 of 110 targets for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns while also taking 17 carries for 115 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. But Shenault played just nine games that year and underwent core muscle surgery after the combine this year. He has a dense build in the mold of A.J. Brown, checking in at 6-foot and 227 pounds, though his testing measurables weren't quite at Brown's level. Still, Shenault has that same type of after-the-catch ability that makes him a threat any time he has the ball. He can be a major asset in the short and intermediate passing game for Gardner Minshew.