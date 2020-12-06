Shenault caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown while adding 30 yards on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Shenault got the scoring started with a 28-yard touchdown that ricocheted off a Vikings defender and right into the receiver's hands in the end zone . That was the rookie's first trip to the end zone since his NFL debut, but Shenault showed off the versatile skill set that prompted Jacksonville to select him in the second round of the 2020 draft, consistently making men miss in the open field. Shenault left the game at one point with a thumb injury, but his return was considered probable and coach Doug Marrone indicated after the game that the game that X-rays showed nothing broken, per John Shipley of Jaguar Report, so the receiver will likely suit up in Week 14 against the Titans.