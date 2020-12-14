Shenault caught six of 11 targets for 49 yards and had one carry for two yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Titans.

It's the first time the 22-year-old reached double-digit targets in a game this season, but he was unable to provide much production with Mike Glennon and Gardner Minshew combining for 263 yards on 54 pass attempts. Shenault is averaging 4.0 receptions and 39.3 yards and 12.7 rushing yards with one total touchdown in three games since returning from the hamstring injury. The rookie wideout hasn't topped 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 5 and has a limited ceiling, even with the expected boost to the offense from Minshew reclaiming the starting job at quarterback.