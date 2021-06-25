Shenault played well during OTAs and minicamp and was arguably Jacksonville's best offensive player, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old had an up-and-down rookie campaign with the Jaguars' revolving door at quarterback, but he, and the rest of the offense, will receive some stability in 2021 with Trevor Lawrence (hamstring) helming the offense. Shenault flashed his potential Week 17 with six catches for 68 yards and two scores, and he's apparently carried over that performance into his offseason work. The 2020 second-round pick should enter training camp with a clear grip on the No. 3 job at wideout behind DJ Chark and Marvin Jones.