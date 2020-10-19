Shenault recorded three receptions on seven targets for 10 yards in Week 6 against the Lions.

Shenault saw a healthy seven targets, good for the second-highest mark of his young career. However, he turned that into little production, with his longest gain of the day going for only four yards. Instead, he was overshadowed by Keelan Cole, who recorded six receptions for 143 yards on Sunday. Even with this setback, Shenault has had a promising rookie season and had topped 75 receiving yards in each of his past two contests. He'll look to get things going again as the Jaguars take on the Chargers in Week 7.