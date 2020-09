Shenault rushed five times for 37 yards and caught three of four targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to Tennessee.

The rookie's receiving numbers were nearly identical to the season opener -- minus the touchdown -- but he was more involved in the run game this week. The Jaguars continue to utilize Shenault as a flex back/receiver, and he appears to have a consistent role in the offense to open the season.