Shenault (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Shenault took a step forward in terms of activity from Wednesday, when the Jaguars listed him as a non-participant. At this stage, Shenault appears to be in a better spot physically than fellow starting wideout DJ Chark, who missed a second straight practice Thursday on account of an ankle injury. The Jaguars will reveal whether Shenault and Chark will carry injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions shortly after Friday's practice concludes.
More News
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: No practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Leads way in receiving•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Ready to play Houston•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Practice reps capped again•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Limited to begin week•