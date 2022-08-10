A hamstring injury will prevent Shenault from playing in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Missed time this summer is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backup up Christian Kirk in the slot.
