Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
With Shenault slated to be out Sunday, look for Chris Conley to see added work in Week 10 along with fellow wide receivers DJ Chark and Keelan Cole.
More News
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Logs limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Could return Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Not returning Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Picks up hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Leading receiver in loss•