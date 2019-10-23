Play

Jacobs (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Jacobs played just four defensive snaps but still managed a full special-teams workload in this past Sunday's win over the Bengals, so this injury appears to have surfaced over the past couple days. He's trending toward a questionable designation for Week 8's game against the Jets if he can't upgrade to full participation.

