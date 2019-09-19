Play

Jacobs recorded four tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.

Jacobs notched the first sack of his career during Week 2's loss to the Texans. The second-year linebacker played only 27 percent of defensive snaps (18), however, and he would need to earn a more consistent role to warrant fantasy consideration in IDP leagues.

