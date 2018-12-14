Jaguars' Leon Jacobs: Lands on injured reserve
Jacobs (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Jacobs was unable to practice this week due to the quad injury suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Titans, and will see his season come to a premature end. The rookie seventh-round pick had 21 total tackles in 12 games (three starts) serving as a rotational linebacker, as he saw more than 20 defensive snaps in only one game.
