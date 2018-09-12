Jacobs (ankle) is a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jacobs drew the start at strongside linebacker in Sunday's season opener but he logged just 11 snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Monday's reports of him wearing a boot on the afflicted foot initially raised concern that the injury may be serious, but the linebacker's full participation Wednesday strongly suggests otherwise. Jacobs is thus right on track to play in this weekend's matchup with the Patriots.

