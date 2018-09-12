Jaguars' Leon Jacobs: Practicing in full
Jacobs (ankle) is a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jacobs drew the start at strongside linebacker in Sunday's season opener but he logged just 11 snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Monday's reports of him wearing a boot on the afflicted foot initially raised concern that the injury may be serious, but the linebacker's full participation Wednesday strongly suggests otherwise. Jacobs is thus right on track to play in this weekend's matchup with the Patriots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...