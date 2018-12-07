Jacobs is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Titans with a quadriceps injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Jacobs appeared to sustain the injury on an NFL record 99-yard touchdown run, where the rookie was thrown aside by Titans running back Derrick Henry on his way to the end zone. Lerentee McCray will likely take on a larger role at linebacker if Jacobs remains out.