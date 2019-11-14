Play

Jacobs (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Jacobs sat out the last two games with the hamstring issue but is good to go coming out of the bye week. The 24-year-old has three starts this season but mostly plays a rotational role on defense, as he's played over 40 percent of defensive snaps in only one of seven games.

