Jacobs (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets.

Jacobs popped up on the injury report as a non-participant Wednesday and wasn't able to progress to a limited participant. The Jaguars are hurting for depth at linebacker with Najee Goode (foot) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) also ruled out.

