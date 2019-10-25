Jaguars' Leon Jacobs: Ruled out Sunday
Jacobs (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Jacobs popped up on the injury report as a non-participant Wednesday and wasn't able to progress to a limited participant. The Jaguars are hurting for depth at linebacker with Najee Goode (foot) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) also ruled out.
