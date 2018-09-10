Jacobs had a walking boot on his left foot Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics of Jacobs' injury are unclear, but the walking boot is less than encouraging for his short term status. A seventh-round pick in this year's draft, Jacobs quickly ascended the Jaguars' depth chart and posted two tackles in his NFL debut Sunday. He should be considered questionable for the team's Week 2 matchup against New England for the time being.

Our Latest Stories