Jaguars' Leon Jacobs: Starts seven games in 2019
Jacobs had 42 tackles (31 solo), two sacks and one pass defensed in 14 games this season.
The 24-year-old missed two games with a hamstring injury as Jacksonville dealt with a multitude of linebacker injuries overall, but Jacobs was able to work in a rotational role for most of the season. The 2018 seventh-round pick likely will enter training camp in line for a similar role next season.
