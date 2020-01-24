Play

Jacobs had 42 tackles (31 solo), two sacks and one pass defensed in 14 games this season.

The 24-year-old missed two games with a hamstring injury as Jacksonville dealt with a multitude of linebacker injuries overall, but Jacobs was able to work in a rotational role for most of the season. The 2018 seventh-round pick likely will enter training camp in line for a similar role next season.

