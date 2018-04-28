Jaguars' Leon Jacobs: Taken by Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Jacobs in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Jacobs gained experience at both inside and outside linebacker, in addition to fullback, during his five years at Wisconsin. Boasting 4.48 speed and elite physical tools, he's more of an athlete than refined prospect at this stage, but he could be an immediate contributor on special teams for the Jaguars as a rookie.