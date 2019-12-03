Play

Jacobs had three tackles (two solo) and a sack during Sunday's 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 24-year-old is seeing more defensive work of late, playing 72 defensive snaps in the last two contests after seeing only 137 snaps through his first eight games of the year. Despite the increased workload, Jacobs' IDP value remains limited since he's not working in an every-down role.

