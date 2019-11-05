Jacobs (hamstring) will return to practice Monday after the bye, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Jacobs has missed two straight with the issue and will be of help in a depth role if he can return. The 24-year-old hasn't played more than 29 snaps on defense in a game yet this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories