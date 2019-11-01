Jacobs (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Jacobs will miss a second consecutive game due to his lingering hamstring issue. The second-year pro will look to get healthy during Jacksonville's bye and retake the field for Week 11's tilt against the Colts.

