Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Absent from practice to begin Week 8
Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to participate in practice Wednesday.
The expectation remains that Fournette will be held out through at least the Jaguars' Week 9 bye, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was a non-participant in practice Wednesday through Friday this week. The Jaguars haven't officially ruled Fournette out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but coach Doug Marrone should confirm as much prior to the weekend. T.J. Yeldon once again looks on track to start at running back in Week 8, but he could cede more snaps than usual with new acquisition Carlos Hyde expected to make his team debut after he was inactive for the Week 7 loss to the Texans.
