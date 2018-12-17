Fournette acknowledged that his lack of work in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Washington was partially a product of the Jaguars making an effort to get rookie Dave Williams some touches, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.

Limited to one carry after halftime, Fournette finished with 46 yards on 11 totes and 18 yards on three receptions. Williams, a rookie seventh-round pick, took five carries for 32 yards while replacing Carlos Hyde (healthy scratch) as the No. 3 running back. While his predominance in the Jacksonville backfield obviously isn't in question, Fournette may lose some work over the final few weeks as the Jaguars play out the stretch of a lost season. Williams and T.J. Yeldon both seem likely to have roles in the offense Week 16 at Miami.