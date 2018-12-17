Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Acknowledges reduced role
Fournette acknowledged that his lack of work in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Washington was partially a product of the Jaguars making an effort to get rookie Dave Williams some touches, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.
Limited to one carry after halftime, Fournette finished with 46 yards on 11 totes and 18 yards on three receptions. Williams, a rookie seventh-round pick, took five carries for 32 yards while replacing Carlos Hyde (healthy scratch) as the No. 3 running back. While his predominance in the Jacksonville backfield obviously isn't in question, Fournette may lose some work over the final few weeks as the Jaguars play out the stretch of a lost season. Williams and T.J. Yeldon both seem likely to have roles in the offense Week 16 at Miami.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited in low-scoring loss•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Stymied in suspension return•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to team•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Suspension upheld•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set for Tuesday appeal hearing•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Earns one-game suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...