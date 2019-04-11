Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Arrested for unpaid traffic ticket
Fournette was arrested Thursday in Jacksonville in the aftermath of a traffic violation, Vic Micolucci of WJXT 4 reports.
The arrest reportedly stems from an unpaid speeding ticket from an incident dating back to last November when Fournette was cited for driving 12 mph over the speed limit, per Justin Barney of WJXT 4. It's not certain if the running back will face discipline from the NFL.
