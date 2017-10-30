Fournette (ankle) worked with his position group at Monday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

While the extent of his participation isn't clear, Fournette's ability to practice in any capacity puts him on the right track for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Coming off a Week 7 absence and a Week 8 bye, he'll be 21 days removed from his last game when the Jaguars host the Bengals this weekend. Jacksonville will release its first official injury report Wednesday.