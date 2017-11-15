Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Back on injury report
Fournette was limited at Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's presumably the same injury that held Fournette out Week 7 against the Colts, though he wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. While there haven't been any media reports regarding a setback, Fournette's practice status will need to be monitored in the coming days as the Jaguars prepare for Sunday's matchup with a Cleveland defense that's allowing only 3.1 yards per carry and 86.4 rushing yards per game.
