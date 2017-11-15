Fournette was limited at Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's presumably the same injury that held Fournette out Week 7 against the Colts, though he wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. While there haven't been any media reports regarding a setback, Fournette's practice status will need to be monitored in the coming days as the Jaguars prepare for Sunday's matchup with a Cleveland defense that's allowing only 3.1 yards per carry and 86.4 rushing yards per game.