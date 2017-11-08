Fournette and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone both believe the running back is back on track ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Marrone unexpectedly made the rookie inactive for Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals in response to an unspecified violation of team rules (Fournette has since hinted that timeliness was part of the issue). While obviously disappointed to miss the game, Fournette now seems to be on the same page as his head coach, who already said that he doesn't have any concerns about the running back's professionalism moving forward, per John Oesher of the Jaguars' official website. Fournette figures to jump right back in as the Jaguars' lead runner Sunday, facing a Chargers defense that's allowed running backs to produce 4.7 yards per carry and 120 rushing yards per game, albeit with significant improvement in recent weeks.