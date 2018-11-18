Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Carries offense in narrow loss
Fournette rushed 28 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Fournette ceded 13 carries to the combination of Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon, but he was by far Jacksonville's most effective offensive player, with nobody else reaching even half his output in either the rushing or receiving categories. After three first-half field goals, Fournette took the ball into the end zone from two yards out in the third quarter to give his team a 16-0 lead. It was all Steelers from there, but Fournette's owners should be encouraged by his ability to handle a workhorse role. He should see plenty of touches against the Bills in Week 12.
