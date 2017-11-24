Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Cleared to face Cardinals
Fournette (ankle) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Arizona.
A limited participant at every practice this week, Fournette never seemed to be in any real danger of requiring an absence, after rumbling for 111 yards on 28 carries in Week 11 against a stingy Cleveland run defense. He draws a slightly better matchup Sunday, facing an Arizona defense that's limited opposing running backs to 3.6 yards per carry and 82.8 rushing yards per game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects ankle injury to linger•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Has big game amid ankle issue•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Will be active against Cleveland•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Optimism for availability growing•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Questionable Sunday after missing practice•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...