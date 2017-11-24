Fournette (ankle) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Arizona.

A limited participant at every practice this week, Fournette never seemed to be in any real danger of requiring an absence, after rumbling for 111 yards on 28 carries in Week 11 against a stingy Cleveland run defense. He draws a slightly better matchup Sunday, facing an Arizona defense that's limited opposing running backs to 3.6 yards per carry and 82.8 rushing yards per game.