Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Clears air with Jags execs
Fournette (ankle) and executive vice president Tom Coughlin recently met to discuss the running back's disappointing season, clearing the air in the process, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Among Fournette's low points in 2018, he seemed to gain weight while recovering from a hamstring injury in the first half of the season, received a one-game suspension for playing a leading role in a Week 12 brawl in Buffalo, and appeared to lack interest Week 17 as one of the Jaguars' inactive players. Regarding his performance, his output fell across the board, with the most significant development a reduction in his YPC from 3.9 as a rookie in 2017 to 3.3 this past season. The confluence of events was enough for Coughlin and the team's brass to void the guarantees on Fournette's rookie contract, which still holds true, according to Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union. In the end, the hope is that the meeting will spur Fournette to show up to the offseason program and subsequent events on the calendar in great shape and ready to be the featured back.
