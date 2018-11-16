Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Comfortable with health
Fournette indicated Thursday that he's fully confident in the health of his hamstring after playing 39 of the Jaguars' 75 offensive snaps (52 percent) in the 29-26 loss to the Colts in Week 10, John Oehser of Jacksonville's official site reports. "I don't second-guess my injury that I had or nothing like that. I go out there and play full force," Fournette said.
The Jaguars weren't shy about leaning heavily on Fournette in his return from a four-game absence, as the second-year back drew more snaps that both T.J. Yeldon (27) and Carlos Hyde (nine) combined and finished with 24 carries for 53 yards and a score and added another 56 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Fournette reported no setbacks coming out of that contest and appears to be reasonably healthy entering Sunday's game against the Steelers, a notion supported by the Jaguars' decision to exclude him from their Week 11 injury report. With offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett stating Thursday that there was no specific "pitch count" planned for Fournette this weekend, it's far to expect the 23-year-old to handle another sizable workload on the ground if game flow allows for it.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores two touchdowns in return•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Looks comfortable in return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back in Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...