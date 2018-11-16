Fournette indicated Thursday that he's fully confident in the health of his hamstring after playing 39 of the Jaguars' 75 offensive snaps (52 percent) in the 29-26 loss to the Colts in Week 10, John Oehser of Jacksonville's official site reports. "I don't second-guess my injury that I had or nothing like that. I go out there and play full force," Fournette said.

The Jaguars weren't shy about leaning heavily on Fournette in his return from a four-game absence, as the second-year back drew more snaps that both T.J. Yeldon (27) and Carlos Hyde (nine) combined and finished with 24 carries for 53 yards and a score and added another 56 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Fournette reported no setbacks coming out of that contest and appears to be reasonably healthy entering Sunday's game against the Steelers, a notion supported by the Jaguars' decision to exclude him from their Week 11 injury report. With offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett stating Thursday that there was no specific "pitch count" planned for Fournette this weekend, it's far to expect the 23-year-old to handle another sizable workload on the ground if game flow allows for it.