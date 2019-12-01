Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Compiles 91 total yards in loss
Fournette rushed 14 times for 38 yards and brought in nine of 11 targets for 53 yards in the Jaguars' 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Fournette paced the team in targets while tying the career-high reception total he'd just established Week 12. A game script that saw the Buccaneers take a 25-0 lead by halftime significantly hampered the ability to stick with the run game, however, which led to Fournette's second sub-40-yard rushing yardage tally of the last three games. He'll look to bounce back to his usual numbers on the ground, possibly with Gardner Minshew back under center, in a Week 14 battle versus the Chargers.
