Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he considers both Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to be day-to-day, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette seemed to be on track to play in Sunday's 9-6 loss to Tennessee after logging limited practices all last week, but he ultimately was held out in a game-time decision. Yeldon got the start and piled up 90 scrimmage yards on 13 touches while playing through his own injury, with Corey Grant chipping in just 10 yards on seven touches. The Jacksonville backfield will once again require close monitoring ahead of a Week 4 game against the Jets.