Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Considered day-to-day
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he considers both Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to be day-to-day, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette seemed to be on track to play in Sunday's 9-6 loss to Tennessee after logging limited practices all last week, but he ultimately was held out in a game-time decision. Yeldon got the start and piled up 90 scrimmage yards on 13 touches while playing through his own injury, with Corey Grant chipping in just 10 yards on seven touches. The Jacksonville backfield will once again require close monitoring ahead of a Week 4 game against the Jets.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs another limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...