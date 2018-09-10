Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Considered day-to-day
Coach Doug Marrone said Fournette is considered "day-to-day" with a minor hamstring injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Marrone said it's too early in the week to determine whether Fournette will play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, but the fact that there's even a chance the running back could suit up is nonetheless great news for Fournette and his fantasy owners alike. We should get a better feel for the situation Wednesday when the Jaguars post their first injury report of the week.
