Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Could be vultured by Ivory
Fournette may face a challenge from Chris Ivory for short-yardage work, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
With T.J. Yeldon already expected to handle passing downs, this is the absolute last thing Fournette owners want to hear. It seems unlikely the 228-pound rookie would be shunned at the goal line, though Ivory does boast impressive size and power in his own right, which makes him a threat to vulture some of the short touchdowns. Ideally, the Jacksonville first-team offense will find itself in some goal-to-go situations this preseason, allowing for a look at how things might shake out once the games count.
